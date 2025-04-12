Gov’t workers, partylist groups criticize CSC memo for ‘violating right to free expression’

MANILA — A government workers union and partylist groups are calling for the junking of the Civil Service Commission Memorandum Circular No. 3 series of 2025, asserting that the order “a clear violation of government employees’ constitutional rights to free expression and political participation.”

On March 31, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) released the said memorandum to remind the government workers not to engage in partisan political politics in the 2025 midterm elections. The memorandum states: “Government officials and employees are further reminded to be prudent when using social media. Social media functions such as ‘liking, ‘comment,’ ‘sharing,’ re-posting, or following a candidate’s or party’s account are considered as ‘partisan political activity’ if these are resorted to as means to solicit support for or against a candidate or party during the campaign period.”

The memo also threatens government workers with suspension for “liking” or “sharing” political posts.

For Confederation for Unity, Recognition and Advancement of Government Employees (COURAGE) Secretary General Manuel Baclagon, argued that the memo contradicts the Civil Service Act.

Republic Act 2260, Section 29, states that civil service officers and employees shall not engage in partisan political activities or take part in any election except to vote, however they are still allowed to express their views on political issues or mention candidates they chose to support.

Baclagon said the Philippine Constitution guarantees their freedom of expression. “It also states that workers, including those in government, have the right to participate in policy making that affects their rights,” he said.

Former Bayan Muna Rep. and second nominee Ferdinand Gaite agreed, saying, “Preventing government employees from expressing their views on political issues in social media, especially on policies and politicians affecting their rights and welfare as government workers, is curtailing their rights to freedom of expression as workers and as citizens.”

For former ACT Teachers Party-list Representative and first nominee Antonio Tinio, the CSC “has overstepped its authority by unilaterally expanding the definition of prohibited partisan political activities through a mere memorandum circular.”

“This contradicts the Supreme Court’s reasoning in Disini vs. Secretary of Justice, where the Court recognized that liking, sharing, or commenting on social media are essentially ‘knee-jerk reactions’ and do not constitute authorship of the original content,” Tinio added.

For Baclagon, the low-ranking employees are the ones who are being deprived of their rights in the said memorandum. “Social media is a platform where you can express your advocacy, your calls for change—to improve conditions and society, right? And yet that’s what’s being taken away from them.” Baclagon said.

ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro called on the CSC to revoke the memorandum. “If the CSC does not revoke this, we encourage the affected government employees to take action and file a legal challenge in court. This blatant attack on our democratic rights should not be allowed,” she said. (AMU, RVO)