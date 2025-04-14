But, first

DONATE
There's a panciteria in this town that is popular among locals. Customers get to choose what goes with the miki pancit, such as bacon, ham, eggs and condiments. It's in an old house and it opens very early. (Bangued, Abra)

by Raymund Villanueva
Published on Apr 14, 2025
Last Updated on Apr 14, 2025 at 1:23 pm
The Street Shooter is Altermidya National Chairperson Raymund B. Villanueva. Please follow him at IG @street_shooter and Facebook@Raymund B Villanueva

