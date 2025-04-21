DONATE
Oubatori
by Raymund Villanueva
April 21, 2025
OUBAITORI
It is a Japanese word that means ‘blooming in one’s own way.’ Posting these a day after the 6th anniversary of the assassination of the revolutionary who said, ‘Bloom where you are planted,’ which to me means the same thing. This church, Western Visayas’ oldest and proud owner of the country’s biggest bell, was significant to him. It was this town that the island where he first bloomed was named after. These photos were taken during the town’s recent sadsad but I took care to just take this child dancing her own ‘Hala, bira! Pwera pasma!’ Dance and bloom, dear child. There are martyrs–homegrown or transplanted–shedding blood for your bright future. (Panay, Capiz)

The Street Shooter is Altermidya National Chairperson Raymund B. Villanueva. Please follow him at IG @street_shooter and Facebook@Raymund B Villanueva

