The Street Shooter is Altermidya National Chairperson Raymund B. Villanueva. Please follow him at IG @street_shooter and Facebook@Raymund B Villanueva
The Street Shooter is Altermidya National Chairperson Raymund B. Villanueva. Please follow him at IG @street_shooter and Facebook@Raymund B Villanueva
SUPPORT BULATLAT.
BE A PATRON.
A community of readers and supporters that help us sustain our operations through microdonations for as low as $1.
Raymund B. Villanueva choreographs cotillions de honor and collects antique lamps, blades, lighters and other useless items. On his less serious side, he is a multi-awarded journalist, broadcaster, filmmaker, poet, book author and photographer. He is the national chairperson of Altermidya.
Raymund B. Villanueva choreographs cotillions de honor and collects antique lamps, blades, lighters and other useless items. On his less serious side, he is a multi-awarded journalist, broadcaster, filmmaker, poet, book author and photographer. He is the national chairperson of Altermidya.
0 Comments