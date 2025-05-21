Calls for accountability emerge in the recent rape complaints vs. military officials

“The culture of violence and abuse inside the AFP only shows the deeply entrenched machismo and impunity in the institution.”

Trigger warning: mentions of rape, violence

MANILA – For grassroots alliances, the rape complaint against a high-ranking military official is not a mere “dishonor” to the institution, but a result of power dynamics within the institution.

“If the military officials can abuse their junior officers, how can the ordinary women and children, especially in the rural area, defend themselves?” asked Clarice Palce, secretary-general of Gabriela Alliance of Women, in a statement. “The power dynamics within the military create conditions where violence against women flourishes with impunity!”

Two junior officers serving in the office of a high-ranking military official filed rape complaints before a prosecutor’s office due to a sexual assault and attempted rape of their superior, according to the report of Inquirer.net. The incident reportedly occurred on Jan. 29, and an earlier military investigation found supporting evidence.

“The totality of Respondent’s actions violates moral, ethical, and professional standards of military officers. His conduct demonstrates a lack of respect for others and an abuse of authority, bringing dishonor to the military profession,” said ain military report dated Feb. 26, 2025, retrieved by Inquirer.net.

Children’s rights alliance, Salinlahi, also said that the case is not a mere “dishonor” to the institution. The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), whose duty is serve and protect the welfare of the Filipino people, “have historically been the most notorious perpetrators of sexual violence,” citing a report of Karapatan-Quezon about the abduction and rape of a 15-year-old girl by elements of AFP’s 59th Infantry Battalion.

A decade ago, the southern Mindanao chapter of Gabriela also reported rape cases perpetrated by the military personnel belonging to the 84th Infantry Battalion.

“Paulit-ulit naming sinasabi na hindi ito pawang mga isolated cases. The pattern of abuse extends from the highest ranks down to field operations,” Palce noted. Gabriela has documented numerous cases of sexual violence perepetrated by state forces throughout the country, particularly rampant in highly militarized communities.

The women’s group emphasized that violence against women by uniformed personnel is deeply rooted in the patriarchal and militaristic culture that permeates institutions like the AFP. This culture normalizes violence and protects perpetrators through a code of silence and intimidation.

“The culture of violence and abuse inside the AFP only shows the deeply entrenched machismo and impunity in the institution,” Palce added. “Many victims remain silent due to fear of retribution, especially when their abusers are powerful men with weapons and institutional backing.”

Both grassroots alliances, Gabriela and Salinlahi, demand the AFP to take accountability, not just to the complaints of their junior officers but to all the women and children victims of state-perpetrated violence in the country. The military official, meanwhile, is currently relieved from his post and under restricted custody. (RVO)