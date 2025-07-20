Rights group calls on authorities to probe harassment of journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio, colleague

MANILA — Political detainee support group Kapatid expressed support for calls for investigations on alleged abuses at the Tacloban City Jail Female Dormitory (TCJFD).

In a statement July 19, Kapatid urged Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Director General Ruel Rivera to address the “serious and ongoing harassment” of political prisoners and other persons deprived of liberty (PDL) at the TCJFD.

“Kapatid expresses grave concern over mounting reports of neglect, discrimination, and abuses against political prisoners Frenchie Mae Cumpio, Marielle Domequil, and other inmates at TCJFD under Warden Eva Naputo and Senior Jail Officer 1 Dalmacio Canayong,” said Fides Lim, Kapatid spokesperson. “These include persistent medical neglect, suppression of visits and communications, and a broader climate of hostility and disregard for PDL welfare.”

The People’s Alternative Media Network (Altermidya) filed a complaint with the BJMP and the Commission on Human Rights last Wednesday, July 16 over abusive policies implemented by Naputo and subordinate Canayong.

Naputo’s abuses range from denial of timely medical attention to arbitrary suspension of visitation rights even during scheduled visits by diplomats and international and local media representatives, as well as interference with communications from lawyers, Altermidya’s complaint read.

Tacloban City Jail also remains the only known facility in the region without a regular Family Day in a clear denial of one of the few opportunities PDLs have to maintain ties with loved ones, the media group said.

Altermidya also listed other jail conditions such as a leaking roof, questionable financial demands imposed on detainees, and the warden’s refusal to directly communicate with inmates as other forms of administrative neglect and callous disregard for detainee welfare.

“This is not merely a question of administrative misconduct but of unchecked power. The government—and jail authorities as its agents—has both a legal and moral duty to ensure that no one, whether an inmate or a visiting family member, lawyer, diplomat, or human rights worker, is subjected to unjust, discriminatory, or inhumane treatment within detention facilities,” Lim noted.

Unlike the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), Lim said BJMP’s Rivera’s seeming openness to constructive engagement convinces her to urge for an immediate investigation as well as dialogue with concerned stakeholders.

Lim had recently been “permanently banned” by the BuCor for her vocal opposition to unjust policies and practices at the National Bilibid Prison and the Correctional Institution for Women.

“The BuCor may have ‘permanently banned’ me for relentlessly questioning abusive procedures that undermine the political prisoners’ right to adequate food—but that won’t stop us from pushing back for change,” Lim said.

“We call on the BJMP chief to act differently: to be transparent, listen to affected families, and take real steps to address these serious concerns inside our jails,” said Lim. (RVO) (Reposted by Bulatlat)

Disclosure: Raymund B. Villanueva is the chairperson of Altermidya.