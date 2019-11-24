Lawmaker pushes for teachers protection, not trial by publicity

“With the work conditions and the additional work that teachers have to accomplish everyday, clear guidelines on effective methods of classroom management would be a great help for teachers to not get charged of violating RA 7610.”

By JANESS ANN J. ELLAO

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — A lawmaker is pushing for the passing of a bill that will seek to protect teachers, following the recent episode of “Raffy Tulfo in Action,” where a public school teacher was ridiculed and denied of the proper grievance mechanisms and due processes on air.

“With large class sizes, multiple shifts each day, and the heavier and additional tasks teachers have to assume, many can attest that instilling discipline in their classrooms has become increasingly difficult,” ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro said, adding that “classroom management is a process of creating and maintaining appropriate behavior of students in classroom settings.”

The statement stemmed from an episode of “Raffy Tulfo in Action” aired last Nov. 18 titled, “Mommy, Ipina-Tulfo ang Pasaway na Teacher ng Kanyang Anak!” The parents appeared in the said episode and called for the revocation of public school teacher Melita Limjuco’s license after she allegedly sent her student to sit outside the classroom after failing to bring his report card.

Castro said the airing of the said episode did not address the concerns of the parties involved and instead only helped the program’s ratings.

“Complaints should be resolved and responsibility of parties, if any, will be achieved through the proper grievance mechanisms and processes. Undue disclosure has no other aim except trial by publicity, without resolving complaints,” she added.

In light of the apparent trial by publicity against the public school teacher, Castro said it is high time to pass House Bill 220 or the Teacher Protection Act. The bill, she said, will institutionalize measures “governing student discipline and mechanisms for classroom management to ease the burden of public school teachers and school personnel and to establish support for their protection as it was already passed on 3rd reading in the 17th Congress.”

“The passage of this bill into law, along with increasing salaries of teachers and decreasing their additional non-teaching workload and providing schools with adequate facilities for a conducive learning environment would provide students with better quality education. It is high time that the state listen to the clamor of teachers and compensate their dedication to teach the youth and serve the Filipino people,” Castro said.

The teacher-lawmaker said there is a lack of institutional support for teachers in instilling discipline, adding that legal assistance and representation, too, are very much needed.

Castro said, “while child protection is imperative, teacher protection is also a must. Especially with the work conditions and the additional work that teachers have to accomplish everyday, clear guidelines on effective methods of classroom management would be a great help for teachers to not get charged of violating RA 7610.”