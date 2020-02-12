Dignity & Resistance: The struggle against impunity in Colombia

To mark Colombia’s 2020 Day of the Journalist, IFEX worked with its local member FLIP (Fundación para la Libertad de Prensa) to co-produce a short video about the crucial role played by journalists in defending freedom of expression and the right to information.

This powerful video pays tribute to all Colombian journalists who have been threatened, attacked, or murdered because of their work, highlighting the ongoing search for justice in the cases of Jineth Bedoya, Edison Molina, and Guillermo Cano.

