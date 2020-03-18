300 families in Pasay lose homes amid COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA — About 300 families in Pasay lost their homes due to demolition last March 12, the day when the national government declared a health emergency due to COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap (KADAMAY) Metro Manila, shanties at the New Era Compound in barangay 137 Zone 15 Protacio, Pasay City were demolished without prior notice. The affected residents are now staying in the streets amid the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine. The group said neither relocation nor financial aid was offered to the residents.

As of this writing, KADAMAY Metro Manila said barangay officials and the local government of Pasay have not heeded their residents’ appeal for dialogue. The group called on the public for any form of support especially for the children affected by the forced eviction.