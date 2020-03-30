Babangon Tayo, a song for frontliners and Filipino people

Official lyric video for “Babangon Tayo (We Will Rise),” an original composition of the Concerned Artists of the Philippines released in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, March 2020. This song is a tribute to our frontliners, and the power of the Filipino people.

#BabangonTayo #ArtistsFightBack #FightCovid19

Download chords from this link.

Babangon Tayo (We Will Rise)
Words: Joel C. Malabanan, Edge Uyanguren, Karl Castro
Music: Mrk. Estandarte
Vocals: Jessa Mae Gabon, Pia Pimentel, Edge Uyanguren
Violin and additional backing vocals: Jing Reyna Jorge
Acoustic guitar: Pats Loquinario
Recording: #StayAtHome

Video by Pao Sancho and Maria Estela Paiso
Animation by Jether Amar
Special thanks to Jewel Maranan and Cinema is Incomplete

