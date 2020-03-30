Babangon Tayo, a song for frontliners and Filipino people

Official lyric video for “Babangon Tayo (We Will Rise),” an original composition of the Concerned Artists of the Philippines released in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, March 2020. This song is a tribute to our frontliners, and the power of the Filipino people.

#BabangonTayo #ArtistsFightBack #FightCovid19

Download chords from this link.

Babangon Tayo (We Will Rise)

Words: Joel C. Malabanan, Edge Uyanguren, Karl Castro

Music: Mrk. Estandarte

Vocals: Jessa Mae Gabon, Pia Pimentel, Edge Uyanguren

Violin and additional backing vocals: Jing Reyna Jorge

Acoustic guitar: Pats Loquinario

Recording: #StayAtHome

Video by Pao Sancho and Maria Estela Paiso

Animation by Jether Amar

Special thanks to Jewel Maranan and Cinema is Incomplete