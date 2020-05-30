Ethno-epic musical play Lam-Ang to stream online

By REIN TARINAY

MANILA — Missed the staged production of Lam-Ang? Worry no more!

Coming from a successful run last December 2019, the epic-based musical Lam-Ang starring JC Santos and Anna Luna is set to stream online along with other theater plays.

Cultural Center of the Philippines’ (CCP) resident theater company Tanghalang Pilipino is set to launch Pantawid ng Tanghalan, a fund-raising activity that seeks to sustain the company’s commitment in bringing artistically-excellent and socially-relevant productions to the public.

Pantawid ng Tanghalan comes on the heels of the theater group’s online initiative, ‘PansamanTANGHALAN’, which was launched last April.

In partnership with online streaming iWant, TP will bring six Tanghalang Pilipino productions that can be accessed by the public.

Lam-Ang will be available for streaming along with the steampunk musical Mabining Mandirigma; celebrated Filipino translation of Shakespeare classics Coriolano, Pangarap sa Isang Gabi ng Gitnang Tag-Araw, and Der Kaufmann; and the hit children’s musical Sandosenang Sapatos.

Tanghalang Pilipino has always been dedicated to staging plays rooted in the rich heritage and culture of the Filipinos.

The shows will run on iWant from June 12 to July 12.

Aside from iWant, snippets of shows can also be viewed through Tanghalang Pilipino official Youtube channel: http://youtube.com/tanghalangpilipino