Cebu court orders release of 8 activists

By EMILY VITAL

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — A Cebu local court ordered today, June 8, the release of eight activists, according to the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers (NUPL) Cebu.

Judge Jenelyn Villaceran Forrosuelo of the Cebu City Municiapl Trial Court in Cities Branch 4 issued the release order without requiring bail.

The eight were arrested June 5 while holding a protest against the anti-terror bill inside the UP Cebu campus. They are Jaime Paglinawan of Bayan-Central Visayas, Joahanna Veloso of National Unionf of Students of the Philippines, UP Diliman alumnus Al Ingking, Bern Cañedo of Youth against Tyranny-Cebu, Dyan Gumanao of Aninaw Productions and Kabataan Partylist, Janry Ubal of Food Not Bombs Cebu, and Clement Corominas.

Charges filed against the eight were violations of Batas Pambansa 880, Republic Act 11332 or Law on Reporting Communicable Diseases and disobedience to persons in authority. The defense is given ten days to comment on the charges.

Lawyers of the activists from NUPL-Cebu thanked all those who supported their clients.

In a statement, NUPL-Cebu said the arrest of the Cebu 8 bolsters the call for the junking of the anti-terror bill. “Impelled by the current administraion’s flagrant disregard for our freedoms of speech, expression, assembly, and association, this legislation creates a legal justification for the commission of human rights violations.”

On the same day that the eight were arrested, local officials and employees celebrated Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella’s birthday at the city’s water district building.