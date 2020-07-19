IN PHOTOS: Thousands rage against ABS-CBN shutdown

PHOTOS BY CARLO MANALANSAN

MANILA–Thousands of employees, advocates and supporters joined the motorcade and caravan condemning the shutdown of ABS-CBN and the impending effectivity of Anti-Terror Law, July 18.

Vehicles adorned with the network’s colors converged in two assembly points — Ayala Avenue in Makati and Rizal Park (formerly Luneta) in Manila — before proceeding to Sgt. Esguerra gate of ABS-CBN compound in Quezon City.

Celebrities such as Angel Locsin, Jaime Fabregas and Ria Atayde expressed their frustration with the government’s move amid the raging pandemic.

Retrenched employees came with their handmade placards.

In other parts of the country, members of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines also held protest actions.

