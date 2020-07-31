Local footwear brand called out for using tribe groups as product names

“Sorry, we are not just for your consumption.”

By AARON MACARAEG

Bulatlat.com

Local brand Tribu receives backlash on Twitter for “misappropriation” in using indigenous peoples groups’ names such as “Kankana-ey,” “T’boli,” and “Bagobo” among others for their footwear.

Takder, a youth and student’s organization of Kaigorotan and advocates cited a social media post by Tribu which says “How to adjust your Subanon.”

The group said indigenous peoples bear their names with “great pride and honor” and that they have been bravely defending their identity even with colonizers.

“Sorry, we are not just for your consumption,” the group said.

Since time immemorial we Indigenous Peoples have bravely defended our identity against colonizers, we bear our names with great honor and pride. Sorry, we are not just for your consumption. pic.twitter.com/0VGNR7mTI8 — TAKDER (@takderkordi) July 29, 2020

As of the writing, Bulatlat.com sent a direct message via Instagram to Tribu for a statement but they still have not responded yet. Along with the message is to clear if they did obtain FPIC from the IPs involved in their products. (Bulatlat.com)