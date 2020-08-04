Netizens criticize Duterte’s midnight address, support health workers’ plea

By ALYSSA MAE CLARIN

MANILA– Netizens are angry after hearing President Rodrigo Duterte rant against health workers during his midnight address on August 2, after health workers demanded for a more concrete plan in the country’s response with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Duterte even called out health workers who are criticizing the government’s plans and dared them to “stage a revolution” against him, adding it would give him the free ticket to conduct a ‘counterrevolution.’

They are also against the administration’s decision to put certain areas in modified enhanced community quarantine without first establishing any concrete plan to follow the two-week quarantine.

Celebrities have also shown their contempt towards Duterte’s way of addressing the issue, and showed support towards our frontliners who have been fighting the battle since day one.

