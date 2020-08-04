Netizens criticize Duterte’s midnight address, support health workers’ plea

By ALYSSA MAE CLARIN

MANILA– Netizens are angry after hearing President Rodrigo Duterte rant against health workers during his midnight address on August 2, after health workers demanded for a more concrete plan in the country’s response with the COVID-19 pandemic.

to the government: is it too much to ask for reasonable measures in dealing with this pandemic? IS IT?!! pic.twitter.com/2FfqdqLt7o — lou ?????? (@lou_quorice) August 2, 2020

Did the president just… rant against health workers for airing their grievances and demands publicly? For an issue of public concern? Why demand health workers to just write to the government privately? You don’t want to be held accountable for not acting on their demands? — Philip Jamilla (@pmjamilla) August 2, 2020

This is the president of the Ph? Us, health workers don’t claim him. And don’t expect us to treat you when you go to hospital. Tandaan na walang VIP sa pandemya lahat tayo tao, pantay pantay. #SaveFrontliners #LetLeniLead #DuqueResign #ByePhilippines #TANGINAMODUTERTE #OustDu? pic.twitter.com/hUaRzZmTIq — ??????ém?³²? ?? (@soberlalisa) August 3, 2020

i hope your mental health is just doing good. sobrang nakakatrigger lahat ng pinagsasabi ni duterte tonight. ang bigat ang hirap iabsorb. it’s okay if ure not feeling okay. sobrang nakakagalit. nasa loob tayo ng bahay for 5months tapos ganon yung maririnig mo?? we deserve better. — mark geronimo (@markgeronimo_) August 2, 2020

Again, people demands for concrete and effective plans. Is that too much to ask? — Diane??? (@MaeDianeAzores) August 3, 2020

Duterte even called out health workers who are criticizing the government’s plans and dared them to “stage a revolution” against him, adding it would give him the free ticket to conduct a ‘counterrevolution.’

Rebolusyon ba yung:

1) humingi ng sapat na kalinawan sa planong alinsunod sa agham, 2) gamitin ang inutang para TUNAY na tugunan (sana man lang subukan) ang hamon ng pandemya; 3) bigyan ng angkop na suporta, sakay, gamit, ayuda ang mga HCW? Rebolusyon na ba yon? Min Req. — Gang Capati (@gangbadoy) August 2, 2020

Can we STOP the war metaphors? They should’ve never been used in this health crisis. At the end of a war, nobody really wins. To see this pandemic from a military viewpoint is to accept that lives will be lost, that people are enemies of each other. That’s not how we do medicine. — Ronnie Baticulon (@ronibats) August 3, 2020

Duterte’s ego is so small that he would threaten our medical frontliners just because they told him our healthcare system is on the brink of collapse. Mr. President, they spoke up not to spite you, but to HELP YOU address this pandemic. Grow up. — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) August 2, 2020

di rebolusyon ang humingi ng plano di rebolusyon ang magpayo ng solusyon di rebolusyon ang magtanong nasan ang pera ng bayan di rebolusyon ang mangulit ng aksyong may saysay di rebolusyon ang kritisismo di rebolusyon paghingi ng ayuda di rebolusyon isa-publiko ang hinaing — Pilo Hilbay (@fthilbay) August 3, 2020

Kung nakikinig po talaga, timeout at recalibration ng pamamaraan sa paglaban sa Covid-19 ang panawagan ng medical frontliners, hindi “rebolusyon.” Kailangan na competent health experts at professionals ang nangunguna sa pandemic response, hindi puro former military generals. — Sarah Elago (@sarahelago) August 2, 2020

you want a revolution? we want a revelation (nasaan na ang 9 trillion) — janne ? (@jiyaneru) August 2, 2020

They are also against the administration’s decision to put certain areas in modified enhanced community quarantine without first establishing any concrete plan to follow the two-week quarantine.

Walang kwenta ang ECQ, MECQ, voluntary ECQ kung hindi maaayos ng gobyerno ang totoong problema ha. Yung nilista ng mga doktor kahapon: hospital workforce efficiency, contact tracing & quarantine, transportation safety, workplace safety, self-protection, social amelioration. — Kristina Conti (@chronikrissys) August 2, 2020

Kahit anong adjective pa ikabit niyo sa ECQ, kahit gawin niyo pang modified modernized mastered magical miraculous mathematical most enhanced community quarantine yan, kung hindi aayusin ng gobyerno ang pamamalakad at mga plano nila, hindi pa rin masosolusyonan tong pandemya 🙂 — isko (@iskolarspeaks) August 2, 2020

if they don’t come up with better plans in the next 2 weeks to address this pandemic, then this MECQ will be useless, just like the previous ones — millennial of manila (@MillennialOfMNL) August 3, 2020

TBH I would have preferred that they start the MECQ after 3-4 days from now. Why? Because tomorrow, people will come in droves to our groceries and markets because we only have 24 hrs to restock on supplies. THAT DEFEATS THE PURPOSE OF THE MECQ. — Bryan Gonzales (@brygonzales_ph) August 2, 2020

A shift to MECQ WITHOUT a concrete plan of action to MORE EFFECTIVELY address the rising number of cases is USELESS. More people will lose jobs, business will close, the economy suffers worse. And the progression of this pandemic? MERELY DELAYED but NOT ADDRESSED. — J.J. Besa (@jjvbesa) August 2, 2020

Celebrities have also shown their contempt towards Duterte’s way of addressing the issue, and showed support towards our frontliners who have been fighting the battle since day one.

The dissent & outrage of the Filipino people will continue to grow towards this arrogant & (lack of a better term) Stupid administration, simple…hindi nyo pinakikinggan kaming mga Pilipino na ninanakawan nyo ng progresibo, matiwasay, at ligtas na kinabukasan. Ang yabang nyo! — Enchong Dee (@enchongdee777) August 3, 2020