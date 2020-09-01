Journ school pushes for media literacy amid pandemic

With the spread of false information amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Asian Institute of Journalism and Communication published a series of media literacy videos to help Filipino students become more discerning of news they read or watch and to demand better journalism.

Among the journalists featured in the video series are: ABS-CBN reporters Jervis Manahan, Jeff Canoy, Christian Esguerra, Rappler’s Lian Buan, and Bulatlat’s Janess Ann Ellao.

The series was produced under the Developing Champion Teachers in News Literacy project of the Asian Institute of Journalism and Communication (AIJC), Google, Love Frankie, and the University of Hong Kong.

Text by JONAS ALPASAN

Video courtesy of AIJC

