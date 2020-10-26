WATCH: ‘Hindi namin kayo titigilan’

Written by RANDALL ECHANIS

Performed by IAN LOMONGO

Video by MALU MANIQUIS

Produced by THE FREE THE ARTIST MOVEMENT

Bulatlat.com

In this Peasant Month of October, Free the Artist Movement (FAM) wishes to express our highest salute to the tireless tillers of our land through this poem by slain peasant leader Randall Echanis delivered by actor/FAM member Ian Lomongo. FAM is one with the struggles of the Filipino peasantry and agricultural workers in their quest to alleviate their dire condition. Landlessness is still prevalent while government has failed to stop land conversion of thousands of hectares of agricultural lands to real estate annually. The price of palay has gone down from a measly P12/kl to a miserable P10/kl. The passage of Rice Tarrification Law which has allowed rice importation is like a death sentence to our peasants. Amidst all these, farmers are being killed. From 2016-July 2020, 262 peasants have been gunned down. Many are in prison for trumped-up charges of illegal possession of firearms. #LandToTheTillers #StopKillingPeasants #AyudaHindiKulong (Bulatlat.com)