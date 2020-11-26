Petitioners to SC: Stop Terror Law

“…[t]here is a compelling necessity and urgency to prevent, running up to almost two (2) months before the oral arguments, any further implementation of the provisions of the assailed law as they impact on the lives, liberties and security of the petitioners and the public at large.”

By EMILY VITAL

(Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 5:05 p.m.) MANILA – Twenty-eight out of 37 petitioners filed a joint motion calling on the Supreme Court to issue a temporary restraining order against the implementation of the Republic Act No. 11479 of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

The ATA has been in effect since October 17, following the publication of its implementing rules and regulations in two major dailies. At least two ATA cases were reportedly filed against two Aetas in Zambales and against farmers in Negros, according to the petitioners.

The high court has yet to act on the 37 petitions questioning the constitutionality of the law. The SC, in its advisory, scheduled the oral arguments on Jan. 19, 2021.

With this, the petitioners said, “…[t]here is a compelling necessity and urgency to prevent, running up to almost two (2) months before the oral arguments, any further implementation of the provisions of the assailed law as they impact on the lives, liberties and security of the petitioners and the public at large.”

They said that several public officials have continued to red tag some of the petitioners and their lawyers. They added that the Armed Forces of the Philippines publicly admitted putting under surveillance members of the Makabayan bloc and former Bayan Muna Rep. Neri Colmenares.

“All of these are being committed while the constitutionality of the assailed law is still being questioned before this Honorable Court…” the motion read.

Earlier, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan and Movement Against Tyranny also filed a petition for TRO against the ATA. They maintained that the IRR goes beyond the scope and parameters of R.A. 11479. They assert that the IRR “further infringes on constitutional rights, and gives greater, undue power and discretion to officials and agencies tasked to implement the law.”

