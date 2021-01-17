Activists light candles for Tumandok 9 massacre victims

IP organizations and support networks organize a candle lighting activity and noise barrage in Quezon City to call for justice for the murdered Tumandok leaders in Panay.

Today, three of the nine IP leaders who were killed by the AFP and PNP, were laid to rest in their community while 16 other Indigenous leaders are still in jail on trumped-up charges. Progressive groups vowed to continue the campaign and amplify this issue at the national and global level until those who did the brutal killings of Tumandok leaders are held accountable.

Photos and text by Carlo Manalansan