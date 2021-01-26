Guards beat up 6 farmers in Hacienda Yulo in Laguna

By EMILY VITAL

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Six farmers, including a minor, were beaten up by elements of the Seraph Security Agency in Hacienda Yulo, barangay Canlubang, Calamba, Laguna, according to Defend Yulo Farmers.

One of the farmers, Pedro Mangubat, suffered dental injuries. Also hur were Hermie de Leon, Chris Laurel, William Caranay, Florencio Masongsong, and a minor.

Just this Saturday, January 23, the security guards hired by Ayala Land and San Cristobal Realty burned the houses of farmers Fredie Cacao and Mario Mangubat.

Security guards have also fenced off at least eight houses since January 17. According to Bagong Alyansang Makabayan-Laguna, local government and police have not responded to the incidents of harassment against Hacienda Yulo farmers.

Since 2010, agents from San Cristobal Realty and the Yulo-owned Land Estate Development Corporation have been attempting to evict the farmers. Harassment intensified since last year.

Farmers in sitio Buntog have been struggling for decades to assert their rights to the land, which they and their ancestors have lived in since 1911.

Support group Defend Yulo Farmers issued a call for support and donations for Hacienda Yulo farmers. (Visit their Facebook page for details.)