Urban poor group says no to another Duterte presidency

By JONAS ALPASAN

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — An urban poor group said they are against the possibility of another Duterte presidency, with talks that the president’s daughter and mayor of Davao City Sara Duterte running for the country’s top public post next year.

“A Duterte administration – Rodrigo or Sara – will surely mean demolition, economic decline, abuses from the ranks of police and military forces, killings, and selling out to China,” said Mimi Doringo, secretary general of urban poor group Kadamay.

The Davao mayor has already said she will not run for the presidency seat next year. Rumors, however, continue to persist, sources said.

Earlier today, Kadamay members held a protest action at the foot of the historic Mendiola bridge, where called on the government to stop the attacks against their ranks and instead bring much-needed assistance. This the government should respond to instead of electioneering amid one of the country’s worst economic decline in recent years.

Independent thinktank Ibon Foundation said unemployment is at a record high, with 5.8 million unemployed Filipinos as of October 2020.

Kadamay said the country’s economic decline is brought by the government’s “mismanagement” of the raging COVID-19 pandemic, with the Duterte administration prioritizing infrastructure projects amid a health crisis. Kadamay said these infrastructure projects often lead to demolition of urban poor communities, pushing the already vulnerable to homelessness.

Doringo warned that a political dynasty at the highest level will “effectively steer the country and the poor Filipinos towards even greater peril.”