Retrenched workers of garments factory want their jobs back

By EMILY VITAL

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Workers of garments factory Hanes held a dance protest in front of the company’s head office in Makati early Monday morning, March 1, demanding due renumeration.

The Hanes plant in Laguna closed in October 2020 supposedly ‘to prevent further losses,’ leaving over a thousand of its employees, mostly women, jobless. In 2018, the Department of Labor and Employment ordered the company to regularize its workers but the clothing company has refused to heed the order.

The retrenched workers called on the labor department to act on their case. According to Kilusang Mayo Uno, Labor Undersecretary Benjo Benavidez promised earlier last month to issue a decision soon on the regularization case filed by Hanes workers.



In a statement, KMU Secretary General Jerome Adonis, said Hanes should provide remuneration for the affected workers. He also called on the Duterte administration to provide much-needed aid especially in this time of pandemic.