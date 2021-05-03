La Salle campus press to launch BayLayn 2021

BY REIN TARINAY

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — De La Salle University’s official campus publication, Ang Pahayagang Plaridel, is set to hold an interschool press conference called “Para sa Bayan at Lasalyano (BayLayn) 2021.”

In a press release, Ang Pahayagang Plaridel (APP) expressed that BayLayn 2021 is aimed at honing and expanding the awareness of student journalists in the country by discussing issues related to critical and active journalism.

“Sa taong ito, iikot ang programa sa temang, ‘Kritikal na Pag-uulat tungo sa Pagmumulat: Tungkulin ng Kabataan sa Gitna ng Pandemya’t Katiwalian’ (This year, the program will focus on the theme, ‘Critical Reporting Towards Awareness: The Responsibility of the Youth Amid the Pandemic and Corruption’).”

Different media practitioners have been invited to discuss the current state of the media industry during the pandemic. Progressive youths Yani Villarosa, Gab Campos and Raoul Manuel will also talk about the role of the youth amid the pandemic and the importance of standing up against corruption.

Set on May 15, 2021, BayLayn will be streamed via Zoom and Facebook Live from 1 to 5 pm.

To join BayLayn 2021, register at https://tinyurl.com/BayLayn2021.