Election is coming, and why you should watch Bulatlat on Kumu

By REIN TARINAY

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — As part of its truth-telling and media literacy advocacy, Bulatlat has been streaming live on its Kumu channel, Bulatlatan20 in the past weeks.

Bulatlat Managing Editor Ronalyn Olea highlighted the importance of tapping all platforms available to reach out to the widest audience possible.

“We see Kumu as a new platform for informing and educating the public. Kumu provides us the opportunity to reach out to Filipinos especially those in the overseas, and discuss with them burning issues of the day,” said Olea.

In the past weeks, Bulatlat’s episodes centered on combating misinformation and disinformation with the national elections only months away.

It also dedicated episodes fact-checking lies being peddled to whitewash the horrors of martial law.

Kumu, derived from the Filipino word kumustahan, is a streaming digital space that brings the voices of Filipinos from all over the globe at the forefront.

While it is known for entertainment-related online shows, a volunteer of Bulatlat said it can also be a platform of truth-telling with many Filipinos spending more time online amid the pandemic.

“We are doing Kumu to explore our capacity to engage people from all walks of life. For me, there’s always a room for that. Bulatlat is doing its best in relaying to the people the information they need and we are taking it to the next level,” said Kent Galido, who is assisting the news site as a technical director during its online streams.

Apart from its website, you may also find Bulatlat in different platforms such as Facebook, Twitter Spaces, Spotify Podcast and now with Kumu. (JJE)

Now on its 20th year, Bulatlat is among the first Philippine media outfits to use Twitter and Facebook for delivering news.

Bulatlat is live on Kumu every Thursday night, 10 pm. It is hosted by Janess Ann Ellao and Rein Tarinay.