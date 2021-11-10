News in pictures | Martial law veterans appeal to the Supreme Court: ‘Jail Imelda ’

MANILA – Survivors of martial law trooped to the Supreme Court, Nov. 9, appealing for the imprisonment of the late dictator’s wife, Imelda Marcos.

Three years ago on the same day, Sandiganbayan convicted Imelda of seven counts of graft and corruption.

Imelda has remained out of jail despite the issuance of a warrant of arrest.

In a letter sent to Chief of Justice Alexander Gesmundo,Samahan ng Ex-Detainees Laban sa Detensyon at Aresto (SELDA) and the Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses to Malacañang and Martial Law (CARMMA) said, “…[I]n the interest of justice for all victims of human rights violations during the martial law period, we again appeal to this honorable Court to affirm Mrs. Imelda Marcos’ conviction by the Sandiganbayan. We call on the sense of truth and justice of members of this honorable Court and decide with dispatch to dismiss Mrs. Marcos’s appeal.”

In a statement, SELDA Vice Chairperson and CARMMA Convener Danilo dela Fuente lamented that they suffered during the Marcos conjugal dictatorship and still continue to suffer seeing Marcos out of jail and accountability.

“The dictator’s widow continues to live the life, not sickly and dirt-poor, as she receives all the geriatric care she wants and needs using all the wealth from the people’s pockets accumulated in their more two decades of power and might,” dela Fuente said.

He asserted that the Sandiganbayan decision must be upheld, adding that the nation sunk deeper into poverty, ballooning debt and crisis due to Marcos’s amassing of ill-gotten wealth.

“As long as there is ill-gotten wealth that remains in the hands of the Marcoses, we will continue to demand the return of all that were stolen from the Filipino people from the nation’s coffers. We will not allow more of that through another Marcos in the person of Ferdinand, Jr.,” Dela Fuente said. (RVO)

Text by Anne Marxze D. Umil

Photos from the official Facebook page of CARMMA