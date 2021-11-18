5 years after hero’s burial, groups assert that ‘Marcos is not a hero’

MANILA — “Marcos no hero.”

Martial law survivors and progressive groups reiterated this today, Nov. 18, to mark the fifth year of the Supreme Court’s decision to bury the dictator, Ferdinand Marcos Sr., in the Libingan ng mga Bayani (LNMB) in 2016.

A caravan, led by the Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law (CARMMA), was held from Quezon City to the LNMB.

“A dictator who plunged the nation into debt, human rights violations, and dictatorship will never be a hero — and with this diabolical tandem Marcos-Duterte tandem in the 2022 elections, we can only expect more of their lies glorifying the atrocious regimes of their fathers and continue their legacies of tyranny and undemocratic rule,” the group said in a statement.

They blamed President Duterte for what they described as bastardization of the nation’s history when he gave the late dictator a hero’s burial in exchange for the Marcoses’ support when he ran as president.

CARMMA said that Duterte slowly worked to lay foundations of the return of the Marcoses to power “through their machinery of historical distortions to whitewash the atrocities of the late dictator’s brutal regime — oiled no less by their ill-gotten wealth plundered from the nation’s coffers in their two decades in power.”

They vowed to continue to fight and frustrate the restoration of a Marcos and a Duterte extension at all costs.

“We shall never allow our hard-won freedoms and victories to be stolen away from us,” CARMMA said.