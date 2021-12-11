Political prisoner rushed to hospital

By JOHN PAUL NACION

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Human rights group Kapatid renewed its calls for humanitarian release of political prisoners as Alexander Birondo, a staff of the Peace Panel of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines, was rushed to the hospital on Dec. 7, after exhibiting symptoms of a stroke.

In a message sent to Bulatlat, Julie Caguiat, a volunteer doctor of the Health Action for Human Rights, said Birondo is currently confined at the Rizal Medical Center in Pasig City and is under observation. He is scheduled to undergo an MRI.

Birondo and his wife Nona were arrested in 2015 but were released a year later to join as staff of the NDFP Peace Panel. They were, however, re-arrested in 2019. Both remain behind bars despite a Quezon City court having ruled to quash the search warrants and declared the evidence against two peace talks staff inadmissible.

“Alex Birondo’s hospitalization underscores the fragility of life for political prisoners although he should have walked out of prison together with Winona more than three months ago were it not for the clearly fabricated case of illegal possession of firearms and explosives,” said Kapatid spokesperson Fides Lim.

Lim said they are seeking a dialogue with compassionate officials to release political prisoners, particularly the elderly and the seek, to be released on humanitarian grounds. (JJE, RVO)