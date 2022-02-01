CPP: Codaste abducted, tortured and killed

NDFP peace consultant’s death similar to NPA commander Villanueva and spokesperson Madlos.

By RAYMUND. B. VILLANUEVA

Kodao Productions/Bulatlat.com

National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) peace consultant Pedro Codaste was abducted and murdered by government soldiers, the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) announced.

Citing initial reports from the New People’s Army (NPA), the CPP said Codaste (Ka Gonyong/Serv) was probably abducted and subsequently summarily executed between January 19 and 25.

The CPP said that Codaste was detached from the NPA since August 2021 to recover from various ailments and was staying in a house somewhere in Bukidnon.

“Communications with Ka Gonyong was cut on January 19 during which he was likely taken by armed enemy agents of the AFP. In all likelihood, Ka Serv was subjected to torture before he was summarily executed by the fascist butchers of the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines),” CPP chief information officer Marco Valbuena said.

The 4th Infantry Division of the AFP’s Eastern Mindanao Command said Codaste was killed in a clash between its 16th Infantry Battalion and the NPA last January 21 in Barangay Kalabugao, Impasug-ong, Bukidnon.

The clash resulted in Codaste’s death, along with his companion identified as Ka Globe/Sandro who the CPP revealed was also recovering from battle wounds.

The CPP however said that the no such incident happened in the area on that day based on the report by the NPA unit in the area.

“The CPP denounces the AFP for the string of murder of revolutionaries who were either captured or were unarmed and in no position to fight. At least 15 revolutionaries have been summarily killed by AFP forces since early 2020,” the group said.

Codaste’s death was similar to the recent killing of NPA spokesperson Jorge Madlos (Ka Oris) who was killed with a medic in Bukidnon after they were abducted last October 29, 2021, and NPA commander Menandro Villanueva, who was captured alive in an armed encounter in Davao de Oro, but was declared killed by the AFP last January 6, 2022, the CPP said.

The CPP said Codaste was in his 70s at the time of his death.

“He served well the revolutionary movement for more than 50 years. He was among the first batches of Red fighters who forged the trail of armed struggle in Northern Mindanao, and was among those who built the first units of the NPA,” the CPP added.

The group described Codaste as an ardent student and untiring teacher of Marxism-Leninism-Maoism.

“Ka Gonyong died a revolutionary hero. His lifelong commitment to serve the workers and peasants will forever inspire the new generation of revolutionary fighters to persevere along the arduous path of resistance to fight for the people’s national and democratic aspirations,” the CPP said. Reposted by