MANILA — Friends and colleagues of the victims of New Bataan massacre, or the New Bataan 5, gathered on Sunday, March 6 in UP Diliman to celebrate their life and call for justice.

The massacre of Lumad teachers Chad Booc and Gelejurain Ngujo II, healthworker Elgyn Balonga, and drivers Tirso Añar and Robert Aragon has drawn wide condemnation from various groups and institutions against the brutal massacre in New Bataan, Davao de Oro.

(Photos and text by Carlo Manalansan)