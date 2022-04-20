Leody’s meeting in Bukidnon fired upon, several injured

By RAYMUND B. VILLANUEVA

Bulatlat/Kodao Productions

Presidential aspirant Leody de Guzman and his companions were fired upon while conducting a consultation with an indigenous people’s group in Barangay Butong, Quezon, Bukidnon Province today.

In an alert, de Guzman’s official Facebook page that several were injured, including a local farmers’ organizer and a leader of the Manobo-Pulangiyon indigenous people’s group.

De Guzman was consulting with the community who are complaining of land-grabbing of their ancestral land.

The incident was caught on video and posted on Twitter.

In the video, several shots rang out as the group were walking on what appears to be an open field.

The victims were then seen scrambling for safety as more shots rang out.

They were blaming security guards and Quezon, Bukidnon mayor Pablo Lorenzo III for the incident, vowing to file charges.

Towards the end of the video, military vehicles were seen passing as the victims were gathering by the roadside.

The presidential aspirant was with senatorial aspirants Roy Cabonegro and David D’Angelo who are part of his Partido Lakas ng Masa slate.

De Guzman’s Facebook page said it is still gathering more details about the incident.

Its alert was posted at about noontime.

Makabayan and 1Sambayan senatorial aspirant Elmer “Ka Bong” Labog, de Guzman’s fellow labor leader, immediately condemned the attack.

“I am worried about the safety of Ka Leody De Guzman. I condemn the warlords who attacked them. Those responsible must be punished,” Labog said in Filipino.

"If they can do this to a presidential candidate, it is much easier for them to do this to ordinary citizens," Labog added.