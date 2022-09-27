Labor group condemns arrest warrant vs UP student-leader, driver’s group president

KMU said that the “ratified” warrant stems from a peaceful protest that was held in July 2020.

By DANIEL ASIDO

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – The Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 220 has issued an arrest warrant for activists Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) International officer and University of the Philippines student Kara Taggaoa and Pasiklab Operators and Drivers Association (PASODA) President Helari Valbuena on robbery charges.

“This warrant came without going through due process. This is another modus of the state in using the law to threaten and harass the leaders of the progressive groups. Let us call for the immediate dismissal of another trumped up charges,” the group said in Filipino.

HUMAN RIGHTS ALERT: Naglabas ng Warrant of Arrest ang Quezon City RTC Branch 220 laban kina KMU International officer at UP CSSP student Kara Taggaoa at PASODA (Pasiklab Operators and Drivers Association) president Helari Valbuena. pic.twitter.com/nsXygaYjDS — Kilusang Mayo Uno (@kilusangmayouno) September 27, 2022

The case was filed by Police Chief Master Sergeant Feliciano Evangelio.

KMU believes that they have a shot at winning the case. They also call for donations for bail money worth of P100,000 ($1,692.26) per person.

It also asked other groups to denounce the trumped-up charges.

Supporters can wire their donations through KMU’s namesake BDO Account through: 001490187039 or Joanne Cesario’s GCash account with a note “For Kara and Larry.” (RVO)