Joma Sison dies, CPP announces

By RAYMUND B. VILLANUEVA

Kodao Productions/Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Jose Maria Sison, founding chairperson of the re-established Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), passed away Friday, Dec. 16, the revolutionary group’s official newspaper announced today. He was 83.

Ang Bayan (The People), CPP’s newsletter posted on its Twitter account that one of the world’s most influential Communist ideologues died at about 8:40 Friday night, Dec. 16 (Philippine time).

“Ang Bayan pays the highest tribute to CPP founding chairman, great Marxist-Leninist-Maoist thinker, patriot, internationalist and revolutionary leader, Jose Maria Sison,” the Philippines’ oldest existing underground newspaper said.

“Even as we mourn, we vow to continue to give all our strength and determination to carry the revolution forward guided by the memory and teachings of the people’s beloved Ka Joma,” the CPP said in a statement.

According to Ang Bayan, Sison died after two weeks confinement in an Utrecht, The Netherlands hospital where he had been living in exile since 1987.

Sison also co-founded the New People’s Army (NPA) in 1969 that wages one of the world’s oldest Maoist armed revolutions in the world.

At the time of his death, Sison was chief political consultant of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP).

He was also the chairperson emeritus of the International League of Peoples’ Struggles. Reposted by