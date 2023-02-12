Filipino women rise for freedom

MANILA — Filipino women joined the annual celebration of One Billion Rising on Feb. 11, Saturday.

This year, the OBR is celebrating its 10th year of putting a spotlight on plight of women all over the world. Here, One Billion Rising Philippines collaborated with the local government of Quezon City, women’s group Gabriela and Gabriela Women’s Partylist.

“Today our call is to rise for freedom. While we have done and gained some victories through legislations in our campaign on violence against women and girls in the past 10 years, the reality is violence still remains,” said OBR global director Monique Wilson adding that LGBTQI people are being one of the victims of violence.

She encouraged all women to continue joining the campaign to end violence against women and girls as well as mother earth.

The OBR is a global movement to end violence against women and girls which started globally in 2012. The event is a kick-start activity leading up to March 8, International Working Women’s Day. (Text by Anne Marxze Umil, photos by Max Santiago) (JJE)