TEKA SANDALI | Ano nga ba ang EDCA?

Malacañang recently announced the four new sites for the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), a treaty that the progressives dubbed as lop-sided for the Philippines.

In this episode, we unpack what deals may burden the Filipino people and its violent nature.

