Promulgation of charges vs Palparan postponed

By JANESS ANN J. ELLAO

Bulatlat.com

MALOLOS, Bulacan — A Malolos court postponed the promulgation of the charges filed against retired general Jovito Palparan in relation to the abduction of farmers Raymond and Reynaldo Manalo.

Palparan, along with several members of the military’s auxiliary force, was charged with kidnapping and serious illegal detention with serious physical injuries over the abduction and torture of the Manalo brothers in various military camps in Central Luzon.

“Raymond and Reynaldo Manalo have waited far too long for this moment – 17 years after they were abducted by Palparan and soldiers, 16 years after they escaped from military custody, 15 years after the case was filed at the Ombudsman. This should no longer be prolonged,” said Cristina Palabay, secretary general of Karapatan.

During their detention, the Manalo brothers met the still missing university students Karen Empeño and Sherlyn Cadapan and farmer Manuel Merino in a military camp where they were detained and tortured. The Manalo brothers’ testimonies led to Palparan’s first conviction in 2018.

Palparan led the brutal counterinsurgency program of former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo that left 1,118 activists killed while 204 were victims of enforced disappearance.

Julian Oliva, human rights lawyer from the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers, said the case is already up for decision since December 2022.

Karapatan called on the Malolos Regional Trial Court Branch 19 “to act with haste in undertaking the promulgation hearing on the charges of kidnapping and serious illegal detention with serious physical injuries filed by farmer-brothers Raymond and Reynaldo Manalo.”

Promulgation is reset to October 6, 2023. (RTS)