MANILA – At least 12,000 Bangsamoro gathered for a peace rally in Cotabato City yesterday, October 16 in solidarity with the call to “Free Palestine”.

They also performed their Salah, a ritual prayer, for their Palestinian brothers and sisters.

(Photo with permission from official photographer FhaiShots and Maguindanao Information Committee Sultan Kudarat Al-Garbie Chapter/ FB; text by Menchani Tilendo)