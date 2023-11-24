Batangas court dismisses trumped-up charges against San Juan 3

By JACINTO LINGATONG

Bulatlat.com

SANTA CRUZ, Laguna – A provincial prosecutor in Batangas dismissed the two charges against peasant organizer Ernesto Baez Jr., driver Jose Escobio, and companion Jonald Jabonero, citing a lack of probable cause.

The resolution dated Nov. 24, said rights have been violated over what appears to be an unreasonable search and seizure and highlighted the absence of evidence linking Baez Jr. to the Communist Party of the Philippines, the New People’s Army, and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines.

This comes after the Sta. Rosa Office of the City Prosecutor in Laguna dismissed cases filed by the 59th IBPA against human rights defender Hailey Pecayo.

Escobio, Jabonero and Baez were arrested on Aug. 24 in Buhay na Sapa, San Juan, Batangas province. They were then charged with illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

Tanggol Batangan said the purported evidence presented by authorities against the three were planted in their vehicle.

“This further exposes the AFP-PNP as institutions willing to suppress democratic aspirations through false charges,” said Hailey Pecayo, Tanggol Batangan spokesperson.

“The dismissals not only affirm the innocence of the victims but also shed light on the AFP-PNP’s allegedly corrupt practices,” Pecayo added.

The human rights group also highlighted that the arrest and detention has led to economic difficulties for their families, particularly for Escobio, who is their breadwinner.

Tanggol Batangan, for its part, emphasized the important role that procalling on the people of Batangas and all Filipinos, urges active participation in seeking justice for victims of oppression.

The group emphasized the important role of the court in dismissing trumped up cases.

“The call to action is clear: protect democracy and stand against state repression,” said Pecayo. (RTS, JJE)