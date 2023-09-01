Community organizer, driver illegally arrested in Batangas

Batangas-based human rights group Tanggol Batangan said that the detained individuals were Ernesto Baez Jr., farmer advocate and organizer of Samahan ng Magbubukid sa Batangas (Sambat), jeepney driver Jose Escobio, and his friend Junald Jabonero.

By JACINTO LINGATONG

Bulatlat.com

Santa Cruz, Laguna – A community organizer and a jeepney driver were arrested and taken into custody last July 12 in Buhay na Sapa, San Juan, Batangas province.

In a recent alert issued by Tanggol Batangan, a human rights group in Batangas, the detained individuals were identified as Ernesto Baez Jr., an engaged farmer advocate and organizer of Samahan ng Magbubukid sa Batangas (Sambat), jeepney driver Jose Escobio, and his friend Junald Jabonero.

Baez Jr. is the brother of Erlindo Baez, spokesperson of the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan – Batangas, who is now detained due to trumped up cases.

Tanggol Batangan learned of the incident after Escobio’s family reported his disappearance.

In a statement released by Sambat, Baez Jr. said he hired Escobio to drive for him to San Juan, Batangas. The three, however, were intercepted and held at gunpoint at Buhay na Sapa village in San Juan.

They were then blindfolded and forced to return to their vehicles, which, according to Sambat, was filled with planted firearms and explosives.

“The PNP and AFP appear to be merely repeating their well-worn and evident modus operandi of arresting civilians and planting ‘evidence’ on them which clearly shows they are doing this to silence the people,” said Sambat.

All three are detained at Camp Miguel Malvar in Batangas City and have been charged with illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

This incident adds to a growing concern of alleged harassment cases by state forces in Batangas province.

Just this month, local organizers in the sugarcane and sugar industry have been targeted with repeated harassment, false accusations, and surveillance by the 59th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army.

Read: Terror reigns in Batangas as soldiers intensify operations against civilians

“It is crucial to act and mobilize further, intensifying the call to respect the human rights of Batangueños. The abduction of the San Juan 3 only implies the state’s desperation to suppress the rights of the people,” Hailey Pecayo, spokesperson of Tanggol Batangan, said. (JJE, RTS, RVO)