News in Pictures | 14th year of Ampatuan Massacre mark with protest, candle lighting

MANILA – Progressive media groups and campus journalists commemorate the 14th year of the Ampatuan massacre on Thursday, November 23, at the University of the Philippines, College of Mass Communication.

Brell Lacerna spokesperson of College Editors Guild of the Philippines-NCR (CEGP) said that the conviction of perpetrators of the Ampatuan massacre in December 2019 was just partial justice.

It can be recalled that 28 perpetrators including the masterminds were convicted of 57 counts of murder. Families of the victims and press freedom advocates are still calling for the conviction of 83 more perpetrators. They are also calling for the inclusion of journalist Reynaldo Momay among the list of the victims.

Media practitioners lit thirty-two ‘TuKatarungan’ candles, shaped like chicks, on the gravestones inscribed with the names of 32 journalists killed during the Ampatuan massacre.

The protest and candlelight vigil was organized by the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) and Union of Journalists of the Philippines-UP (UJP). (RTS)

Text by: Nica Hernaez and Janica Zamora

Photos by: Kathlen Hitosis