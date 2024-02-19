‘Film director’s arrest meant to cover up jeepney phase out’ – jeepney drivers

Castro’s arrest, which was based on a social media post, shows a dangerous precedent for vocal critics of anti-citizen government policies.

By DANIEL ASIDO

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Transport group Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston) condemned the arrest of film director Jade Castro and his companions, noting that this is only a tactic to divert the public’s attention away from the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) that is set to take away the livelihood of thousands of drivers, operators, and their families.

This was after Castro and three others were arrested earlier this month for allegedly burning a modern jeepney in Quezon province. Arson charges were filed against them.

Castro has been vocal against the controversial transport modernization program.

Piston said his arrest shows a dangerous precedent for critics of government policies that are deemed anti-people. “The arrest shows the dismay and the opposition of the people against this program that will benefit foreign powers and big businesses while thousands of drivers, operators, and their families stand to lose their livelihoods.”

Instead of filing charges against Castro, Piston said the government should instead heed their call to stop the jeepney phaseout. The group called for the release of Castro.

As it stands, the Philippine government gave a three-month extension for the PUV consolidation until April 30. This was after a series of transport strikes and protests calling for the junking of the jeepney phaseout. (JJE)