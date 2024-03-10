Women journos call for release of detained broadcaster Frenchie Mae Cumpio

By ALYSSA MAE CLARIN

MANILA — On International Women’s Day, journalists have called for the release of detained community journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio.

“This year, we would like to put a spotlight on their perseverance and determination in shattering barriers and dismantling stereotypes even as they themselves are subjected to politically-motivated and gender-based attacks,” said the International Association of Women in Radio and Television – Philippines.

During today’s protest action in Mendiola, Manila, women journalists gave away free butterfly faux tattoos to fellow reporters as they called for the end of gender-based attacks and how it also represents the continuing calls for the release of Cumpio.

Cumpio, a community journalist in Tacloban, was arrested along with four other human rights defenders during the simultaneous raids of offices in Leyte last February 7, 2020. They were all charged with trumped-up illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

Cumpio and church worker Mariel Domequil are also facing a separate financing terrorism charges over the purported cash found in their possession during their arrest.

No less than the United Nation’s Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Expression and Opinion Irene Khan called for her release when she visited Cumpio during her official country visit in January this year.

NOW: Women’s rights groups and progressive formations call for livelihood support, respect for human rights, and sovereignty as they assemble here at Vicente Cruz St., Manila to commemorate the Int’l Working Women’s Day. pic.twitter.com/sKJD3WpjxD — Bulatlat (@bulatlat) March 8, 2024

In her exit statement, Khan even urged the Philippine government to either review, or dismiss all charges against them “should evidence be lacking.”

IAWRT International Chairperson Jola Diones-Mamangun said that they are still hoping for Cumpio’s release, saying that “justice delayed, justice denied.” The group said women organizations will bring Cumpio’s case to the 68th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women in New York as part of their Digital Safe House and Collaboration Platform for Filipino Women Journalists and their Butterfly campaign.

Both initiatives aim to help spread awareness of the continuing gender-based and politically-motivated attacks against their ranks.

In a related development, members of the British parliament signed an early day motion demanding the immediate release of Cumpio.

Liz Saville Roberts, member of the parliament (MP) for Dwyfor Meirionnydd had tabled the motion, which states that the current treatment of Cumpio and her case is “an attempt to silence messengers of truth and a clear violation of press freedom.”

The National Union of Journalists in the UK also urged its members to ask their MP to sign the motion, and raised concerns over the basis of Cumpio’s arrest alongside human rights defenders.

National Union of Journalists of the Philippines Secretary-General Ronalyn V. Olea had visited and met with NUJ last January and shared the threats journalists in the Philippines face, as well as the organization’s continued campaign for her release.

“Today we reiterate our call for the release of Frenchie Mae Cumpio, who remains in detention for her brave truth-telling,” Olea told Bulatlat.

Currently, the motion has the support of 10 members of the British parliament. (JJE)

DISCLOSURE: Ronalyn V. Olea is Bulatlat’s editor-in-chief.