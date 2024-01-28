UN expert Irene Khan visits journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio, companions in jail

By ANNE MARXZE D. UMIL

MANILA – United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression and Opinion Irene Khan visited journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio and two human rights defenders detained in Tacloban City on Saturday, Jan. 27.

In a post on X on Jan. 28, Khan noted that they were the only international visitors that were allowed by the Philippine government to visit journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio and human rights defenders, Marielle Domequil and Alexander Abiguna in Tacloban City Jail.

“Arrested in February 2020, trial still dragging on. How long must they wait to be free?!” Khan said in her post.

Khan is in the Philippines to look into the issues around freedom of expression and opinion.

Domequil’s mother Marieta Alvez appealed that the special rapporteur intervene in the case against Frenchie, her daughter Marielle and Alexander “Chakoy”” Abinguna and the rest of the Tacloban 5 as charges against them are all trumped-up.

“Frenchie, Marielle and Chakoy, are still in detention for almost four years now. Four years of injustice. It has been a very long time already. They are facing so many trumped-up cases because the government does not want freedom for our children. The government is deliberately delaying court hearings, implementing heavy surveillance during proceedings, and spreading disinformation to vilify our children,” Domequil told Khan during a meeting shortly after the jail visit.

Aside from the three who are in detention, others namely Mira Legion, a student leader in University of the Philippines-Tacloban and People Surge secretary general Marissa Cabaljao were released on bail.

Cumpio’s mother, Rexly, also appealed to Khan, saying that they want Frenchie to finish her studies and pursue her dream to be a lawyer.

In a statement, the National Union of Journalists in the Philippines (NUJP) thanked Khan for visiting Frenchie and the two human rights defenders.

Responding to Khan’s post on X, the group asserted that “the three should not wait any minute longer to be free.”

“They are victims of fabricated charges. The evidence against them were planted, and the testimonies against them falsified,” the group said.

They said Cumpio’s case is just one of the many victims of attacks against rights defenders where authorities use dubious search warrants and planted firearms and explosives. The same was also the case of Manila Today editor Lady Ann Salem and Anne Krueger of the Negros-based community media outfit Paghimutad-Negros.

“While Salem’s case had been dismissed, government authorities are appealing the court’s decision. Krueger, meanwhile, is out on bail and the charges against her are still pending,” the group said.

The NUJP is hoping that Khan will push for recommendations that would stop such violations. (RVO)