Balik-Tanaw | Towards a just society

By FR. BERT BILLENA, O. CARM

Gen. 3:9-15

Ps 130:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8

2 Cor 4:13—5:1

Mk 3:20-35

Today’s Sunday reading is about the threat of evil in our world. May we be reminded and inform our conscience that evil is the result of sin, and if we do not want evil to overwhelm us, we must fight against the act of sin. The first reading in the book of Genesis tells us the origin of sin. It originates both from the serpent and man by accepting temptation and by encouraging fellow humans to commit sin.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church defines sin as “an offense against reason, truth, and right conscience. It is a failure in genuine love for God and neighbor caused by a perverse attachment to certain goods. It wounds the nature of man and injures human solidarity.”

A sin is a personal act (CCC 1868), and the consequences of sin are always personal and social. Sin has social implications, and when we commit greediness, we deprive others of living in harmony with God and our neighbor. In various situations, when man inflicts violence and abuses power, it causes disharmony and inhumanity to fellow humans. Evil situations become prevalent due to humans’ failure to love God and others. When we commit sin, we break our harmony with God and our neighbor. When we spread lies and disinformation, and elect corrupt public officials who continue to commit graft and corruption, we sin against our neighbors, especially the poor, who are deprived of their rights to basic social services.

In today’s world, we are witnessing the ongoing genocide of Palestinian people. Due to the structural sin in our society, many people and communities have been fragmented and continue to suffer violence, poverty, and injustices. In his social encyclical Sollicitudo Rei Socialis, St. Pope John Paul II says, “Structural sin proceeds from the accumulation of personal sins.” This may include the sin of omission by doing nothing for the good of others amid the oppression and injustices of brothers and sisters. There is a maxim worth reflecting on: “For evil to triumph, it is enough that good men do nothing” (Edmund Burke). We can also commit sin through omission and by ignoring the cries of the poor and oppressed in our society. As Christ believers, we are enjoined to witness the gospel by overcoming evils in our society.

The gospel summons us to unite against evil and seek forgiveness to restore our relationship with God and our neighbor. The second reading in the letter of Paul to the Corinthians calls us for renewal despite our limitations as humans. He calls us not to be attached to earthly things that often rupture our relationships with others; instead, he calls us to build just relationships towards a just society.

Balik-Tanaw is a group blog of Promotion of Church People’s Response. The Lectionary Gospel reflection is an invitation for meditation, contemplation, and action. As we nurture our faith by committing ourselves to journey with the people, we also wish to nourish the perspective coming from the point of view of hope and struggle of the people. It is our constant longing that even as crisis intensifies, the faithful will continue to strengthen their commitment to love God and our neighbor by being one with the people in their dreams and aspirations. The Title of the Lectionary Reflection would be Balik –Tanaw , isang PAGNINILAY . It is about looking back (balik) or revisiting the narratives and stories from the Biblical text and seeing, reading, and reflecting on these with the current context (tanaw).