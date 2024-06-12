Journalist Atom Araullo’s case vs red-taggers up for resolution

MANILA — Journalist Atom Araullo completed the presentation of all four witnesses for the civil case he filed against red taggers Lorrain Badoy-Patosa and Jeffrey Celiz during a hearing before Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 306, June 11.

Defendants Badoy-Partosa and Celiz were declared in default for failure to file their respective pre-trial briefs, which should contain their list of evidence for their defense. The two red-taggers were absent during the hearing as well.

Juge Dolly Rose Bolante-Prado said the case is for resolution after Araullo’s filing of legal memorandum.

“Merong relief na nakausad na ang kaso at hopeful na makakuha ng positive na decision. The case is worth pursuing dahil madaming journalists (especially sa province) ang may similar experience,” Araullo said.

Araullo was represented by lawyers from the Movement Against Disinformation.