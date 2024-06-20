News in pictures | Progressives want Celiz, Badoy held to account over red-tagging

MANILA – Progressive groups gathered in front of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court today, June 19, to express their support to Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) Chairperson Emeritus Carol Araullo as the case she filed against Jeffrey Celiz and Lorraine Badoy Partosa over their persistent red-tagging continues.

Araullo filed a P2-million civil case against Celiz and Partosa in July last year.

Other groups such as Bayan Muna, Alliance of Concerned Teachers, and Gabriela, who were likewise red-tagged by Celiz and Partosa, were at the QC RTC.

In a statement, Gabriela Deputy Secretary General Cora Agovida said Celiz and Badoy should be held accountable for continuously red-tagging women activists such as Araullo.

Text by Max Santiago

Photos courtesy of Bayan