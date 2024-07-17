Unjust conviction of Talaingod 18 proves ineffective justice system

By DANIELA MAURICIO

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – For former and current lawmakers of the Makabayan bloc, what they described as the unjust conviction of ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro, long-time activist and former Bayan Muna Rep. Satur Ocampo, and 12 others reveal how ineffective the country’s justice is.

“This case proves that the justice system in the Philippines does not work for the opposition. It does not work for dissenters and activists. The Philippine justice system favors the wealthy, the powerful, and high-ranking military officials,” human rights lawyer and former Bayan Muna Rep. Neri Colmenares said at a press conference held on July 16 at the Alliance of Concerned Teachers office in Quezon City.

Recently, a Tagum court convicted Castro, Ocampo, and 12 other activists and Lumad teachers over trumped-up child abuse charges. The case stemmed from a 2018 incident in Talaingod, Davao del Norte, where a national solidarity mission led a rescue operation of Lumad teachers and students who had been subjected to harassment and forced closure order by the Philippine government.

“This decision is a weaponization of the law against activists, dissenters, and progressives. This case proves that certain powerful individuals are above the law,” Colmenares said, adding that the justice system failed to protect Lumad communities. At the same time, the paramilitary forces who subjected them to harassment remain unpunished.

A continuing attack against Lumad communities

For former Lumad school student Kat Dalon, the conviction is part of the continuing attacks against their community.

Dalon said that prior to the 2018 incident, their school has been ordered to be shut down and has faced relentless attacks. Even former President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the bombing of these schools. “When they were convicted yesterday, we were angry because Satur Ocampo was not the one issuing bomb threats in our communities, and France Castro was not the one harassing us. They were the ones helping us assert our rights and tell what was happening in our communities.”

Earlier, both Castro and Ocampo said the “wrongful conviction speaks of the continuing persecution of those who are helping and advocating for the rights of Lumad children and the persistent attacks on Lumad schools and communities.”

Calls to dismantle NTF-ELCAC

At the press conference, Ocampo and Castro stressed that the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) was responsible for the attacks on Lumad schools.

“Abolish the NTF-ELCAC to give our Lumad the space to rebuild their schools and their community according to their culture, beliefs, and aspirations, which will enhance their self-determination and protect their ancestral lands,” Castro said.

Many local and international human rights groups have been calling for the abolishing of the NTF ELCAC, including two United Nations special rapporteurs Ian Fry and Irene Khan.

Meanwhile, Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel expressed his strong support for Ocampo and Castro, saying that he regards them as heroes, not criminals. He also questioned why child traffickers like Apollo Quiboloy remain unpunished while those advocating for children, youth, and other marginalized sectors are targeted.

Gabriela Women’s Party Rep. Arlene Brosas stressed the need to address the harassment faced by members of the Makabayan bloc. Last year, former President Duterte issued death threats against Castro.

Brosas said they remain undeterred by such incidents and will continue to fight against these injustices. “The state fears the rise of a potential senator. When a woman, an educator, or a dedicated nationalist with a clean record gains a voice, the state resorts to baseless accusations. What occurred is a miscarriage of justice, and that is evident.” (JJE, DAA)