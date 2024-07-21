4 youth activists from Southern Tagalog file charges against military officials

By JACINTO LINGATONG

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Four youth human rights defenders filed civil and criminal complaints against former 59th Infantry Battalion commander Lt. Col. Ernesto Teneza Jr., 16 military officers, and five other witnesses before the Office of the Ombudsman on July 19.

The filing comes just days before Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s third State of the Nation Address (SONA).

At least 22 individuals face charges of perjury, grave coercion, grave misconduct, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of service, oppression, and unfair discrimination based on political affiliation.

“We need to seek accountability from the military who falsely accused us of being terrorists and it is about time to seek justice,” said Hailey Pecayo, spokesperson for Tanggol Batangan and one of the complainants.

Pecayo was joined by John Peter Garcia of Youth Advocates for Peace with Justice – UPLB, Kenneth Rementilla of Anakbayan Southern Tagalog, and Jasmin Rubia of Mothers and Children for the Protection of Human Rights.

They were assisted by the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers.

Their complaint stemmed from charges filed by Sgt. Jean Claude Bajaro and Cpl. Ivan Neil Ogatis against Pecayo, Rementilla, and Rubia, which were dismissed by prosecutors in Santa Rosa City and Antipolo City.

Following the filing, the complainants held a press conference with other human rights victims from Southern Tagalog.

Elizabeth Camoral, a victim of the infamous Bloody Sunday massacre, expressed frustration with the Department of Justice while Aries Soledad, a fisherfolk leader, discussed ongoing state-sponsored attacks on activists.

Camoral, along with four other activists and union leaders, was charged with illegal possession of firearms and of explosives. The charges are still pending as the hearings have been repeatedly postponed due to lack of prosecutors, said human rights groups.

“We are here at the Ombudsman to tell the military that they cannot escape their lies and abuses. We will always be ready to give them their day in court,” said Charm Maranan, spokesperson for Defend Southern Tagalog.

Maranan also criticized the use of the anti terror and terrorism financing laws to target humanitarian work and activism.

The Batangas Regional Trial Court Branch 7 recently dismissed the terrorism financing complaints against youth activists Paul Tagle, Fritz Labiano, and union leader Rhoel Alconera.

Maranan highlighted that while the right to file complaints and protest exists, victims face significant harassment and uncertainty, exposing the true state of human rights in the Philippines.

“This is the true state of human rights in the country: a stench now too difficult to hide,” said Maranan. (JJE)