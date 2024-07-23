Veteran labor organizer Jude Rimando dies in detention

By RAYMUND B. VILLANUEVA

Kodao Productions/Bulatlat.com

Another political prisoner, long suffering from liver cancer, has died in detention and denied the chance to spend his last days with his family.

Ernesto Jude Rimando Jr., a veteran labor organizer in Central Visayas, died of his illness at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) early this morning, July 23, human rights group Karapatan announced.

He was 58.

Jailed for three years at Camp Bagong Diwa prior to his admission at the PGH last May 18, Rimando had since been diagnosed with Stage 4 liver cancer.

At least 12 other political prisoners have died in detention since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Facing murder and attempted murder charges in five trial courts across the Visayas, Rimando maintained his innocence until his demise.

In an urgent petition with Branch 15 of the Bohol Regional Trial Court (RTC) last June, Rimando asked for a chance to spend his remaining days “in a place with sufficient access to the needed care of his medical condition, and if possible, unification with his family.”

The hearings on his petition would have been concluded exactly a week after his death, rights group Karapatan said.

In an earlier statement, Karapatan said Rimando’s continued imprisonment worsened his condition.

“Rimando likewise deserve(d) release for being a victim of false arrest, planted evidence, perjured testimonies, and multiple other human rights violations,” the group said.

‘Illegally arrested, tortured’

Arrested in a rented apartment in Payatas, Quezon City on January 6, 2022 while undergoing treatment for liver cirrhosis and sepsis, Rimando was arrested by six armed men in civilian clothes “who failed to produce any court order and refused to identify themselves.”

In an urgent appeal for his release on humanitarian grounds, Rimando reported that he was blindfolded, tortured and interrogated when arrested.

“The arresting team also planted firearms and a grenade in my bag and prepared a hastily revised arrest warrant prior to my inquest,” he said.

His illegal possession of firearms and explosives case was dismissed by the court.

He remained detained on eight other “trumped-up charges” under the name “Allan Morales” in various courts in the country, however.

In an exclusive interview with Kodao, Rimando said his other cases as Morales were “murder” in Mambusaw, Capiz; two “attempted murder” and three “frustrated murder” in Janiway, Iloilo; and one “murder and violation of international humanitarian law in Guihulngan, Negros Oriental.

“The military alleges I murdered an hors de combat who was a member of their Special Forces. They said I was ordered to do so by Jose Maria Sison, Benito Tiamzon, Wilma Austria and Roger Posadas,” he added.

“Big time pala ako, ano?” he quipped. (I did not know I was such a big-timer.)

Scholar to activist

A 1982 graduate of the Philippine Science High School and a former Mechanical Engineering student at UP Diliman, Rimando was a veteran youth activist.

His first major campaign as an activist was against the “repressive” 1982 Education Act (Batas Pambansa 232) while still a high school student.

“Throughout my adult life, I have been a staunch advocate for trade union and peasant rights. I entered University at the height of the anti-Marcos dictatorship movement all over the country,” he narrated.

“I myself actively participated in this movement until the ouster of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., the father of our current President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,” he wrote in his appeal.

Rimando said it was during his involvement in the struggle against the Marcos dictatorship that he witnessed first-hand the dire poverty plaguing the country.

“This experience prompted me to abandon my personal ambitions and dedicate myself to serving the workers and peasants. What was initially a short stint with volunteer work in Cebu evolved into a lifelong vocation,” he wrote.

“For over 20 years of my life, I conducted research on workers’ conditions in Cebu. I spent 17 years with the Alyansa sa mga Mamumuo sa Sugbo,” he added.

Happy with his life in the struggle

In its announcement of Rimando’s passing, Karapatan added it grieves his death but “rejoice in his life well lived and spent in the service of the people.”

Despite his unjust detention and serious ailment, Rimando was in high spirits and remained militant and committed to the cause of the exploited and oppressed, especially the poor workers and peasants with whom he spent the last decades of his life, the group said.

Karapatan said that as Rimando became progressively weaker the past days, he told them: “I am happy with the life I led and the rich experiences I gained in the struggle.”

“He devoted his life and talents to serve them. His service and sacrifice will forever be cherished by the countless lives he touched,” Karapatan saluted.

Karapatan also announced that Rimando’s fellow political prisoners at the Negros Occidental District Jail attended Mass in his honor this morning, celebrated by Fr. Benjamin Duran of the Iglesia Filipina Independiente and also attended by Bishop Fely Tenchavez of the United Church of Christ in the Philippines.

