Irene Khan asks PH gov’t: Why exclude CSOs, CHR, UN in special rights committee?



By RAYMUND B. VILLANUEVA

Kodao Productions

A United Nations UN expert expressed concern on the Philippine government’s exclusion of civil society organizations (CSOs), human rights institutions and the United Nations (UN) in the new “Special Committee on Human Rights Coordination.”

In a letter to the Philippine government dated June 7, UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression Irene Khan said the Ferdinand Marcos Jr. government’s adoption of Administration Order 22 (AO22) relegates the role of CSOs to mere “coordination and/or consultation.”

Khan noted the order replacing the recently concluded “United Nations Joint Programme on technical cooperation and capacity-building for the promotion and protection of Human Rights in the Philippines” (UNJP) downgrades the role of CSOs, the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) and the UN instead of encouraging full participation.

AO22’s restrictions run counter to the claims by the UNJP of its success as a multi-stakeholder forum to address human rights issues with the full participation of civil society and the UN, Khan said.

Khan recalled that at the conclusion of her visit to the Philippines last January to February, she suggested to the government that a future body established to pursue the work of the UNJP should take a similar inclusive multi-stakeholder approach.

“Civil society is a major stakeholder in the promotion and protection of human rights. (CSOs), including organizations representing victims of human rights violations, can bring valuable insights and give legitimacy to governments’ initiatives,” Khan wrote in her June statement.

She explained that experience from around the world shows that human rights problems cannot be resolved without effective dialogue and collaboration between civil society and the authorities.

“A key measure of success of the (UNJP) was to provide an inclusive forum where all stakeholders had begun to discuss human rights problems and search for solutions in a constructive manner,” Khan said.

The expert added she encourages the Marcos administration to ensure that all diverse CSOs are fully represented in the special committee and are “substantively and meaningfully engaged.”

“Civil society should further be consulted in the process of designing the structure intended to succeed the UNJP and be included in the work of this structure through dynamics of continuous engagement,” Khan said.

President Marcos signed AO 22 last May 8. No implementing guidelines have yet been made public however despite the 30-day deadline for its completion.

What’s CHR and UN’s role?

In her statement, Khan also noted that the CHR does not appear to have a significant role in the new Committee.

She said that independent national human rights institutions such as the CHR are essential in every country in addressing human rights violations.

Khan further noted that the committee does not give the UN the same convenor role it had under the UNJP.

“It is widely recognized that the (UN) played a pivotal role in creating and sustaining an environment conducive to constructive dialogue among the various national stakeholders. I believe such a role could be useful to retain the positive achievements of the UNJP and ensure a smooth transition to the new structure,” she explained.

“I encourage (the Philippine) government to seek the technical assistance of the (UN) to support the special committee,” she said.

Khan reiterated her February exit statement that tackling the deep-seated human rights problems in the Philippines require fundamental and sustained reforms, a clear political commitment to accountability and a readiness to engage constructively and substantively with civil society.

“The new Special Committee should embody those elements in its structure, process, objectives and delivery,” she said.

Khan said the Philippine government’s responses to her comments shall be included in the report of her visit to the Philippines to the Human Rights Council in June 2025.