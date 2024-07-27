Balik-Tanaw | ‘Broken banga’

By LIZA CORTEZ

UMC

Jer 23:1-6

Ps 23:1-3, 3-4, 5, 6

Eph 2:13-18

Mk 6:30-34

The 71-year old congregation to which I belong to, took a hit early 2023 when many of our members seceded in relation to a wider struggle of the church that is dividing the institution globally. Despite being relatively small in number, we decided to move on with new leadership and vowed to continue serving and worshipping as those who came before us did. In my view, this experience has broken an old “banga”, which was molded from the grounds by diverse communities of faith journeys and witnessing experiences.

My feeling is that rubbles scattered were further shattered as we engaged ourselves with fighting and defending the physical temple though grand, is still a poor testament of her actual relevance and inspiration to those who are seeing her as a beacon of hope. For me, it became a piece of property at the middle of “ two warring kingdoms.” Both are exerting all their wealth, power, dignity and decency just to possess her. I feel , our church was just crying all alone for her crushed spirit.

Like Jesus’ exhausted apostles, we got tired. Unfortunately, not because of what Jesus commissioned us to do, which is to spread love, be beacon of hope and workers of peace. Instead, we worked double-time in building walls so that no one from the other side can gain power and space. We were too angry that we forgot to deal with what is actually more important. We got so obsessed in proving that the church structure is the rightfully owned by our party.

At this moment in my journey, allow me to imagine the church whispering in between sobs “No one deserves me because not one understands the real essence of my existence. Bring me to those who need me so that I may have life once again. Introduce me to those who lurk in the darkest corners of the streets, so that my light shines its brightest. Gather my broken vessel. All the shattered pieces including the tiniest chip. We fill it with water so that every thirst will be quenched, will be satisfied. Send me to the people so that they will know that I am theirs, not just yours. Only then that I will be pleased and restored to my real meaning.”

As true shepherds, faithful servants of the Lord are expected to be mindful of the sheep. Gather them together in a safe place where there is food to eat, water to drink and safe space to grow and nurture well. To be a champion of peace and justice, not an agent of disunity and oppression.

Balik-Tanaw is a group blog of Promotion of Church People’s Response. The Lectionary Gospel reflection is an invitation for meditation, contemplation, and action. As we nurture our faith by committing ourselves to journey with the people, we also wish to nourish the perspective coming from the point of view of hope and struggle of the people. It is our constant longing that even as crisis intensifies, the faithful will continue to strengthen their commitment to love God and our neighbor by being one with the people in their dreams and aspirations. The Title of the Lectionary Reflection would be Balik –Tanaw , isang PAGNINILAY . It is about looking back (balik) or revisiting the narratives and stories from the Biblical text and seeing, reading, and reflecting on these with the current context (tanaw).