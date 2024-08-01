Jeepney drivers welcome Senate move to suspend transport modernization

By MARIA JODI PADA, JOHN KIETH PALIJADO, and KING ARBEE QUINTO

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Jeepney drivers welcomed the recent move of the Philippine senate to suspend the implementation of the transport modernization program.

“This recent development serves as irrefutable proof that the people’s collective power can shake even the Senate,” said Mody Floranda, national president of jeepney drivers group Piston.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) earlier set April 30, 2024, as the deadline for the consolidation of public utility vehicles (PUVs). Despite this, there are still 36,217 jeepneys, or about 19 percent of the jeepneys and other PUVs that are yet to be consolidated.

On Monday, at least 22 senators filed Resolution No. 1096 to push for the temporary suspension of the Public Modernization Program (PTMP). Only Sen. Risa Hontiveros did not sign the resolution.

“There is an urgent need to thoroughly review and reassess the impact of the program, to alleviate the fears of the drivers and transport operations who will be directly burdened by its implementation.” the resolution read.

In a statement, Floranda said this is a result of the widespread transport strikes and protests in recent months, and that the response of the 22 senators “clearly indicates growing dissatisfaction with his administration and his anti-people policies.”

“Marcos Jr has only isolated himself even more from the people and even from his fragmented clique,” he said.

The resolution was also welcomed by transport group Manibela in a Facebook post. (JJE, DAA)